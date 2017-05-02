Vavi back to blast ANC

Both the newly formed Saftu and rival labour federation Cosatu led marches through Durban yesterday in support of Workers' Day.

Saftu has had its ranks swollen by members of the National Union of Metal Workers of SA and is believed to be having as many as 700000 members.

Vavi addressed several thousand of his federation's supporters at Durban City Hall.

His speech was delivered amid heightened security as the police made a concerted effort to ensure that the two groups did not encounter one another on their marches.

Vavi made a pointed jibe at Cosatu's Bloemfontein celebration, which collapsed earlier in the day.

"They fight this titanic battle between themselves to sort out the eating queue for 2019. They are fighting for the person who distributes patronage and tenders, and they fight for who will feast first on the carcass of our democracy," he said.

Vavi touched on the issue of land reparations, saying that the scales of society remained unbalanced.

"We know that land that was taken with the barrel of a gun remains in the hands of a tiny minority. Our people face hunger and go to bed with nothing to eat," he said.

"We don't want cheap bread. We want the whole bakery. We want our mineral resources and our banks to be nationalised. We want free public transport, education and healthcare."

Vavi also hit out at the Gupta family, accusing them of enriching themselves through their friendship with "political hyenas".

"To the Guptas, you were so poor that you were selling clothes from the boot of your car and today Atul is No12 on South Africa's rich list. He must thank his friend Jacob Zuma and his network of thieves. We are coming for you," he said.

"Cyril Ramaphosa and his minimum wage - we are coming for you. Cyril's dogs could not live on that wage, yet he has the cheek to tell workers that it is okay."

Numsa's Irvin Jim said the workforce had been forgotten.

"Cyril Ramaphosa wants to take away the right of workers to strike. But we will protect your rights," Jim said.