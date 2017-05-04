China tightens its grip on web

The ruling party oversees a vast apparatus designed to censor online content deemed politically sensitive, maintaining that such measures are necessary for the protection of national security.

Sites blocked due to their content or sensitivity, among them Facebook and Twitter, cannot be accessed in China without special software that allows users to bypass the strict controls.

New regulations released by the Cyberspace Administration of China will increase party control over who can publish what online, taking effect on June 1.

All websites, apps, forums, blogs, microblogs, social media accounts, instant messaging and live streaming platforms that select or edit news will need a licence to post reports or commentary about the government, economy, military, foreign affairs and social issues, the administration said.

Such online news service providers must "correctly guide public opinion" and "serve the cause of socialism" while "safeguarding national and public interests", it said.

Business and editorial operations must be kept separate, and those who do not receive public funding will not be allowed to conduct original reporting, it added.

Staff at online outlets must undergo governmental training and assessment, and receive official accreditation, while top editors must be approved.