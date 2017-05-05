India plays moneyball with champs trophy

At last week's International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, the Indian board (BCCI) was outvoted 13-1 in its bid to stall a new revenue model that considerably slashes their financial share from global events in the 2015-2023 cycle.

Unimpressed by the $293-million forecast, down from the $570-million it would have received under a 2014 arrangement, the BCCI responded by refusing to name a squad by the April 25 cutoff date for the June 1-18 one-day international competition.

"There is concern in the market," said the Star India official, who wished to remain anonymous, adding that the broadcaster had paid $1.9-billion for the ICC rights.

"There has been no official communication from the ICC or the BCCI on India's participation.

"We have sent an e-mail to the ICC asking how they plan to compensate us if our business is impacted due to India's pullout." Rupert Murdoch's Star group owns broadcast rights for 18 ICC global events to be held during an eight-year cycle from 2015, including two 50-over world cups, two Twenty20 world cups and a similar number of Champions Trophy events.

India's huge market is a major drawcard for sponsors and advertisers, who often plan product launches around major cricket tournaments and book advertising slots.

The option of pulling out of the Champions Trophy by revoking the Members Participation Agreement between the ICC and the BCCI has been gaining traction within the India board, which will discuss the issue at a special general meeting on Sunday.

The operations of the BCCI are currently being supervised by four court-appointed administrators, who have said it would intervene if the board took any drastic measures that might hurt Indian cricket.