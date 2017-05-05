R52m fraud accused 'can't eat prison food'

Moshabane's counsel, Piet du Plessis, told the court during her bail application she had a chronic condition for which she was hospitalised last year. "I am on a diet and prison food does not cater for my condition," her affidavit reads.

Du Plessis asked the court to release his client on bail as she is a first-time offender, has a solid background and no pending cases.

"There are no facts on which to base the speculation that the amount [defrauded] is R52-million."

He said his client denied any knowledge of an amount of R90,000 that was withdrawn from her account while she was in custody.

"The investigating officer creates an atmosphere I am responsible for the withdrawal," the affidavit says.

Du Plessis asked the court to make an order to preserve Moshabane's assets until the case was finalised.

The state objected, arguing she had not disclosed her assets.

"It won't be sufficient for the court to preserve her assets," prosecutor Bongani Chauke argued.

"She did not have the intention to disclose the number of assets she has."

Sowetan reported Moshabane had held directorship positions at 14 companies but resigned from four.

She also owns three properties with a total value of R1.7-million, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Toyota Hilux Raider.

Magistrate Jerry van Vuuren later granted Moshabane R200,000 bail.