Reshuffle was 'for the youth': Zuma

Meantime, in Durban, Zuma told the World Economic Forum for Africa yesterday that he reshuffled the cabinet to give young people a chance at leadership.

Judge Bashier Vally ordered Zuma to dispatch records, correspondence, memorandums or any reports - including the so-called intelligence report - related to the cabinet reshuffle within five days.

"The important thing is that whatever reasons he provides, he will be held to it in the subsequent review application.

"At this stage he simply says it was a political decision and we are going to test that on the rationality of it and the effect it had on the country," said the DA's federal executive chairman, James Selfe.

Zuma allegedly relied on an intelligence report when he sacked former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas after recalling them from a road show with overseas investors.

Both Gordhan and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa have rubbished the so-called intelligence report.

Zuma defended the cabinet reshuffle yesterday, saying it was to give young people a chance at leadership and to prepare them for the future.

"Not long ago I had a reshuffle of government. I placed a lot of young people, particularly, to implement that idea.

"Of course other people will have different views," he said.

"It is the determination of youth that is absolutely important. The youth must participate very seriously to change the future for themselves, together with the elders," he said.