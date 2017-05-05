Van Breda grounded for now

One of his lawyers, Lorinda van Niekerk, said the plane was "a little gift from his girlfriend and he wears it because it is beautiful and he likes it".

In September last year Van Breda and the girlfriend, Danielle Janse van Rensburg, were arrested for dagga possession in Table View, Cape Town. They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in March. The charges were withdrawn.

The couple have been dating since they met at a Cape Town chefs' school in February last year. Janse van Rensburg has professed her belief in her boyfriend's innocence.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his mother, father and brother, and of attempting to murder his sister, at the family's luxury home on the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Matthys Combrink, acting for Van Breda, suggested yesterday that two men could have climbed over the high security fence at the estate .

But Edgar Wyngaard, a security guard, told Combrink: "They won't be able to get out because they check everyone who comes in through the front gate and they can't come over the fence because it is too high and they would get shocked."

The hearing continues on Monday.