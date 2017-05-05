Who will shake up France?

Both are disenchanted with traditional parties and hope the vote for a new president on May 7 will shake up France.

But, echoing broader French society, the teachers are deeply opposed on who can best deliver the upheaval they think France needs.

History teacher Durox, 31, hankers after a France free of EU constraints and is campaigning for Marine Le Pen.

He lives in Fontainebleau, on the outskirts of Paris. His lounge is scattered with school notes and flyers for "Marine". A poster of General Charles de Gaulle's famous call to French resistance fighters to hold out during World War 2 is tacked to one wall.

Brunelle, 38, teaches English and belongs to the En Marche! (Onwards!) party launched by former economy minister Emmanuel Macron. Though the centrist movement was created barely a year ago, Brunelle likes its promise of measured but decisive reforms and its vocal pro-EU stance.

For him, the UK's decision to leave the EU last year reinforced the allure of Macron's platform. It has also seduced many teachers with a pitch to give their sector more autonomy.

"Macron has a modern vision."

Polls put Macron well ahead, with backing from 60% of likely voters. But no matter who wins, a deep shift is under way.

This election has already broken with decades of centre-right and centre-left rule, and crystallised a conflict over France's identity and place in the world which will help determine the future of the EU.

Durox is sold on the National Front , praising Le Pen's efforts to rid the party of its racist image and sharpen its act. He intends standing as a candidate in legislative elections in June.

Historically, teachers in France have tended to vote for the left.

About 30% of teachers leaned towards Macron before the first round of the election on April 23.

Le Pen's support edged up from 5% in 2012 to about 6.5% - and she could garner 17% of teachers' votes in the run-off, said Luc Rouban, a senior researcher with Cevipof.

Durox said one reason was worry about immigration, which he argued could hamper efforts to pass on French culture and values.

Brunelle now teaches on the western outskirts of the French capital. A previous posting was to a school in the gritty Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, home to a large migrant population.

"It opened my eyes to a world I'd never known," Brunelle said. "Some people didn't have the means to buy notebooks. There was also violence; you'd sometimes get pupils fighting in class."

He sets store by Macron's ability to bridge a traditional gulf between left and right and forge wide backing for the liberal-minded reforms he wants to introduce to boost a lacklustre economy.

"Macron has understood we have to rethink politics to overcome the old divides."

Oeuf! Le Pen egged

Protesters hurled eggs at French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen yesterday during a campaign stop three days ahead of the election.

About 50 people were on hand as Le Pen arrived at a shipping company in the western town of Dol-de-Bretagne, shouting "out with fascists". None of the eggs hit their target as bodyguards hustled Le Pen, 48, into the building. - AFP

Macron miffed

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron filed a complaint yesterday after far-right rival Marine Le Pen implied he had an "offshore account in the Bahamas", an aide said.

During Wednesday's televised debate Le Pen said: "I hope that we will not find out that you have an offshore account in the Bahamas."

Macron said the suggestion was "defamation". - AFP