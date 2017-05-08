Bulls 'can stand up and fight or sit in the corner'

The Bulls conceded 10 tries, were often shoved off their own ball in the scrums and seemed to just fall off tackles.

Their abject display was partly to blame for the mass half-time exodus of fans when the Bulls trailed 31-3.

Marais did not want to speculate that his job could be on the line after the sixth defeat of their underwhelming campaign.

But he said the team was at the crossroads, especially with the manner in which his "month of hell" had started.

The lack of fire and passion in a home game, against a New Zealand side they hadn't lost to at home since 2008, was astounding and pointed to a poorly coached side.

"That's a decision I can't make," said Marais of his continued tenure as coach.

"There are two coaches in life: one who is fired and the one who is going to get fired.

"The only thing I can do now is focus on getting the team ready.

"I know there are unhappy people and I can accept that. Whatever happens now is a board decision and whatever decision is made, I'll accept it.

"Defeat isn't good but you've got two options in life. Either you stand and fight or you sit in the corner and let everybody kick you. We've got that choice now. We'll have to choose which option we follow."

All that said, Marais needs to find a way to steer his team out of their slump.

"I wasn't mistaken when I went to the board and explained to them the way I wanted to play," Marais said.

"I'll stick to that. I've always had results in every team I've coached. We've got a good coaching staff to turn things around.

"I'll never run away from anything and I take responsibility for the team. If you want to blame someone it has to be me.

"It may not look that way now but I believe the Bulls will be a force," said Marais.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport