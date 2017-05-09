All eyes on World Rugby draw

The memories of Pool A at the past World Cup, which saw Australia and Wales progress at the expense of hosts England, must still be pretty raw in the minds of the marketing department at World Rugby.

There are high hopes for Asia's maiden hosting of the World Cup, but the architects of rugby's expansion know a bad draw for Japan could put some of the potential dividend in jeopardy.

Despite England's embarrassing exit, the global governing body reported record revenues from the 2015 tournament and have stuck with drawing the pools two years in advance to give organisers the best chance of selling as many tickets as possible.

World Rugby has also retained the policy of seeding based on the world rankings at a relatively arbitrary point in the calendar, rather than established pedigree or previous World Cup success.

"The format of seeding teams for the ... pool draw using the World Rugby rankings is a credible, succinct and proven method that reflects form, stimulates interest and is backed by our unions," World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont asserted at the weekend.

The result is a draw that has no less risk of a pool that would end the ambitions of one of the few teams that will go into the tournament with a serious chance of winning it.