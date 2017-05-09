Coligny burns with rage after men accused of killing teen are granted bail

Residents and the boy's parents were furious at the release of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, who have been charged with the murder of Matlhomola Mosweu.

After the court adjourned, public order police struggled to maintain order. Hundreds of black protesters set light to a house belonging to a white farmer near the Coligny Magistrate's Court.

"We are going to burn all the shops and farms owned by white people in the area," they shouted.

There was no one at home at the time of the incident but the owner arrived shortly afterwards with a group of friends.

The men allegedly assaulted photographers who were taking pictures of the burning house.

New Age photographer Mpho Bilwane, who witnessed the alleged assault, said the group attacked them, accusing them of having known residents were going to burn the house down.

They were escorted off the property at gunpoint. "One of them pointed guns at us and said they did not want cameras," Bilwane said. The arrival of a police Nyala ended the confrontation.

Shortly after this a boy was shot in the leg, allegedly by one of the farmers.

Residents pelted police with stones, accusing them of allowing "white men to walk around with guns, shooting people".

Police spokes-man Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said no one had contacted the police to open a case of assault.

North West public safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane pleaded with black and white communities to accept the court's decision.

"We have beefed up security in the area and believe we will be able to calm the situation down," he said.

Meanwhile, Mosweu's parents wept uncontrollably after the bail ruling and had to be treated at a local clinic.

Mosweu's father Sakkie Dingake said: "What about my son? Why? Why? I am hurt. This is not fair. The law favours white people and those who have money."

Mosweu died on April 20 after he had been caught picking sunflowers. The accused allege he jumped off a moving bakkie when they were taking him to the police station. He later died in hospital.

The regional National Prosecuting Authority's Frank Lesenyego said the state would be ready to lead evidence when the case resumed on June 26.

- Sowetan