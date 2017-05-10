CERN can now go to a whole new dimension

The Linac 4 accelerator will by 2021 be connected to CERN's large hadron collider, or LHC, the world's most powerful proton smasher.

The Geneva lab has long voiced hopes that an enhanced LHC will uncover new particles and possibly prove the existence of extra space-time dimensions.

Linac 4 will deliver proton beams with three times more energy than its predecessors. The higher impact particle collisions should yield new data, CERN said.

The new device "will considerably increase the potential of the LHC experiments".

The 90m-long Linac 4 took a decade to build and will be put through a series of test runs before being connected to the LHC.

Even with its older accelerator the LHC helped make extraordinary discoveries.

In 2012 it was used to prove the existence of the Higgs boson - also known as the God particle.