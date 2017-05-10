Customs officers destroy 'irreplaceable' 19th-century plant specimens

The pressed plant specimens, dating back to the mid-1800s, and on loan to the state of Queensland's herbarium, were deemed a potential biosecurity threat and incinerated.

Michelle Waycott, from the Council of Heads of Australasian Herbaria, said the items were "literally irreplaceable" and of high historic and scientific value.

"They were the first specimens of a species collected," she told ABC News.

Australian customs officers have also destroyed rare lichen specimens being sent from New Zealand's Allan Herbarium - prompting the herbarium to ban the loan of such specimens to Australia.

Waycott said the French were also "very unhappy".

"I suspect they're also in the process of banning the dispatch of specimens to Australia," she said. "That's how I would respond if it was my herbarium."

The French and New Zealand institutions were apparently not told of the decision to destroy the specimens, nor were the Australian scientists waiting for them.