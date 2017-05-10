Heroic construction workers use bricks to attack hijack gunmen and win

And the workers say they would do it all over again.

They defended an Edenvale, East Rand, man against would-be hijackers in a bricks-versus-bullets showdown.

The 28 employees of CT Building Contractors were on the second floor of a house under construction at the weekend when one saw a motorist speeding into his driveway with a vehicle hot on his heels.

"Lunch time was almost over when I saw the man from next door rushing into his house with a Golf 7 following. I noticed that the security guard of the estate had tried to run and had injured himself.

"When I saw a man with a gun, wearing a balaclava, I took a rock and threw it at his car. It hit the windscreen," one construction worker told The Times.

He and his colleagues asked not to be named in case the hijackers sought revenge.

"I screamed and called my colleagues and they came and also starting throwing rocks at the car of the hijackers," he said.

At this point Dino Salgado, the target of the hijackers, had driven into his garage and shut it behind him, while the men in overalls took on the gunmen outside.

"I think that when the rock hit the car they [the hijackers] thought someone was shooting at them," said the worker.

The balaclava-wearing attackers got out of the vehicle and three tried to open the gate leading to the house which had closed behind them, trapping them in their victim's yard.

One started shooting at the construction workers but the group continued to hurl stones and rocks.

"It was like something from a movie. I had never heard a gun being fired that close to me," the worker said.

"Eventually one of the hijackers got into the car and rammed it through the gate and they all got in and sped down the road."

Police drove into the estate three minutes later, from opposite where the gang had driven off in their battered vehicle.

The man who narrowly escaped the hijacking used Facebook to honour his heroes.

"They continued to throw rocks while the guy shot at them until they fled with a broken windshield.

"I would like to thank the 28 workers who launched that endless volley of debris at the hijackers so that I had enough time to speed into my garage and close it.

"Nice to see South Africans united against crime - you guys are champions!" said Salgado in his post.

The post had been shared thousands of times by yesterday and the construction team has been swamped with praise with 1,200 comments on the post.

Yvonne Hellyar described their bravery as "the power of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. Maybe the lesson for all of us here is to just do something - anything.

'Don't ignore evil.

"Wonderful heroes!"

Edna Segopa commented: "This means not all South African brothers support crime. Some of our brothers are prepared to fight with tooth and nail to fight against crime ... Well done beautiful African brothers ... Keep up the good spirit."

"Another family got to see another day. We need more like you to make this country great," said Napster Namane.

The construction company owner, Richard Munro, said he was glad to work with such heroes, whom he trusted with his life.

He said people were bringing gifts of appreciation for the team. Pizzas were delivered yesterday.

The builders were treated to lunch and R100 each by the Salgado family.