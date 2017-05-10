Varsity probes neo-Nazi posters for right-wing meeting

The posters, emblazoned with the name "The Anglo-Afrikaner Student" and the slogan "Fight for Stellenbosch", advertise a meeting on campus tomorrow convened by an organisation called The New Right.

"Stellenbosch University.and its Student Representative Council condemn racism, racial superiority and any attempts to polarise our campus community in the strongest possible terms and will not allow any event promoting racial superiority to take place on campus," a spokesman for the varsity said.

"The posters were put up on campus without the knowledge or consent of the university, the library or the SRC. An investigation is under way. The posters were reported to the university's equality unit.

"The origin of the posters is still unknown but the university is following up on information received about the organisers."