Thu May 11 07:45:46 SAST 2017
'Too soon' for yet another case against Zuma

NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN | 2017-05-11 06:43:57.0
South African President Jacob Zuma with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting in Durban. File photo.
Image by: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

The application by the Helen Suzman Foundation to challenge President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy is "premature", a political analyst says.

The foundation and My Vote Counts said yesterday they had approached the Constitutional Court to review and set aside Zuma's decision to fire Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas.

The application seeks:

  • to declare Gordhan's and Jonas' dismissal unconstitutional and invalid and be set aside;
  • to declare that Zuma and the National Assembly violated their constitutional duties; and
  • to direct the Speaker of the National Assembly to institute an investigation into the president's conduct, with a view to possible removal in terms of section 89 of the constitution.

Constitutional law expert Shadrack Gutto said it was too early for the application as there was already a similar application by the DA under way in the Pretoria High Court.

"The application is a bit premature and it's overriding other processes. We can't have two processes going on at once," he said.

Gutto said the prospects of the foundation's application succeeding would depend on the outcome of the DA application.

