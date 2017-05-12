Man held after missing Karabo found dead

So said those close to her as they paid tribute to their friend, after her death was announced yesterday.

"I think it was her way of finding healing from the things she had gone through," said her friend Matthew Mensah.

"She was very committed and dedicated because you sometimes find people who say they are interested but never follow through," said Mensah.

Mokoena had told him about how she found herself in an abusive relationship in the past.

"She said she had been through a lot of things and you could hear in her voice that whatever it was, was serious," said Mensah.

This had spurred Mokoena to start planning the launch of her own NGO to help abused women.

But, yesterday morning, after almost two weeks since she was last seen, her father announced she had been found dead.

He accused the boyfriend of killing her.

"The boyfriend confessed. He killed and burnt my daughter," Tshepo Mokoena, her father, wrote on Facebook.

The Mokoena family said yesterday they "are shocked and aggrieved" by Mokoena's passing.

"We thank the South African public for the outpouring of love and support to the family at this painful time. However, we request that the privacy of the family and the dignity of the deceased be respected."

Police spokesman Mavela Masondo said a 27-year-old man, believed to be Mokoena's boyfriend, had been arrested.

Masondo said forensic investigations were still being conducted to determine whether the body found was Mokoena's.

He would not confirm whether the man arrested for the crime had confessed as stated by Mokoena's family. She went missing on April 28.

Mensah said they were meant to have headed to the women's shelter on that day but she stopped replying to his text messages.

The Frida Hartley Shelter for destitute women and children in Hillbrow, which Mokoena frequented, honoured her on Instagram.

"Karabo Mokoena was passionate about working with women and she spent time with the ladies to hear their stories while sharing her journey," the organisation wrote.

"Our hearts are shattered. You were a light that brought hope to us. We will miss your funny sense of humour and overall loving and caring spirit."