The battle for PSL top eight places

Kaizer Chiefs are already mathematically out of the race for the Premier Soccer League title, condemning the club to yet another barren season under coach Steve Komphela.

In theory, Chiefs could still finish second if they win their remaining three matches - starting with Polokwane City away tomorrow - but more likely they will have to settle for a lower finish in the top five.

In a testing campaign in which the pressure on players was exacerbated by a hectic schedule, Chiefs proved competitive and were still in with a chance before stumbling in their last few matches.

But, by the high standard set by the club in the past, this is yet another failed campaign.

Chiefs no longer have a monopoly in the market, their buying of players over the past few seasons has been poor and their youth academy is not producing the kind of hardy players needed to compete at PSL level.

This means they are no longer assured of a prominent position in the South African football landscape - as Polokwane City will be looking to suggest tomorrow.

The Limpopo club have had problems of their own this season - notably the defection of coach Luc Eymael - yet have maintained their bid for a first top eight finish. Should they win at Peter Mokaba Stadium, City will advance to 40 points and be assured of participation in next season's MTN8.

But they would have to break new ground as they have not beaten Chiefs in 11 previous meetings, with four draws and seven defeats.

OTHER MATCHES

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Baroka FC:

Arrows can still snatch a top eight place if they win their last three games, starting with relegation-threatened Baroka, who have drawn their last three games.

Espanyol v Valencia:

Espanyol have won two of their last three home games against Valencia, but have been beaten in five of their previous seven head-to-head clashes.

Limerick v Derry City:

Limerick's return to the top flight of Irish football started well but they have since stalled with three draws and two defeats in their past five fixtures. Derry are unbeaten in their past five, but four of them have been drawn.

Ajax Cape Town v Bloemfontein Celtic:

Ajax have won their last two matches and moved up into the top eight. Celtic are still in danger of relegation after drawing their last four matches.

Atalanta v AC Milan:

Fifth-placed Atalanta are on a seven-match unbeaten run since Inter beat them 7-1 away in March. Milan are one place below Atalanta in Serie A and have not won in their past four outings.