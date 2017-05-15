Diana's ex near death after collapse

James Hewitt, Princess Diana's former lover, was fighting for his life in hospital yesterday after suffering a stroke and heart attack.

The 58-year-old was reported to have been placed in intensive care after an emergency operation.

The Sunday Mirror reported his family are hopeful he will pull through.

A relative said the family were "concerned" after the former UK army officer suffered cardiac arrest just before going in for a medical procedure.

Hewitt was reportedly in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth before being transferred to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

"He had an illness, then got seriously ill. Suddenly, it got very critical and he was rushed to hospital," said a source.

"It was pretty serious, but hopefully we're all okay now. He is recovering and has been moved to Exeter."

Hewitt, a royal cavalry officer who was born in Northern Ireland, had an affair with Diana in the 1980s while she was still married to Prince Charles.

In a now iconic photo thought to have been taken amid their secret relationship, Diana is pictured presenting a trophy to Hewitt after he had led his polo team to victory.

The princess admitted to Martin Bashir for BBC's Panorama in 1995 that she had an affair with Hewitt.

The former lieutenant has frequently had to palm off rumours that he could be Prince Harry's father.

The claims, which royal butler Paul Burrell said were impossible given that Hewitt did not meet Diana until her youngest son was a toddler, are referenced in a new BBC drama, King Charles III.

Speaking on Australian TV in March, Hewitt was asked if he was Harry's biological father, to which he replied: "No I'm not." He said:: "It's worse for him, probably, poor chap."