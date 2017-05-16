Brian Molefe: The comeback kid

On the same day the DA turned to the courts in a bid to stop him from resuming his job as CEO.

But staff members celebrated his return, singing and chanting.

"Thank you for the very warm welcome," said Molefe. "We must continue our mission of keeping the lights on and this winter we want very few incidents. All of us must react promptly where we experience problems in winter."

Molefe made his priorities clear: "We must continue with our nuclear programmes to ensure South Africa has electricity that meets growth."

Molefe, who was made an ANC MP when he leftEskom, spent yesterday morning in meetings, despite the outcry over his return.

"The CEO came to work in the morning and we've had a very smooth start with no issues," spokesman Khulani Qoma said at Eskom's head office in Johannesburg.

"Mr Molefe reported for work as per normal and has been able to have two successful meetings with the senior leadership of Eskom this morning. Everybody is excited to welcome him back," Qoma said.

It emerged on Friday that Molefe had resigned as an MP to take up his former position, which he had occupied for 18 months.

He was embroiled in a dispute about whether he was entitled to a payment of more than R30-million after resigning in November 2016.

His resignation, "in the interest of good corporate governance", involved his alleged relationship with the Gupta family after he was named in the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has reportedly been summoned to the ANC's headquarters to explain Molefe's controversial comeback.

Molefe announced his departure from Eskom at a press conference at which he tearfully denied any impropriety and made his muchrepeated comment about the Saxonwold shebeen .

The DA yesterday filed an urgent application with the Pretoria High Court to interdict Molefe from performing any duties or functions as group CEO at Eskom, and to prevent him from receiving any benefits associated with the position. The DA also wants the court to review and set aside his reappointment on the basis it is irrational.