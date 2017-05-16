'Buddies' EFF and DA march for secret vote
Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane don't usually see eye to eye. But yesterday morning the two opposition party leaders stood arm in arm in solidarity on two issues, at least:
- Opposition to President Jacob Zuma; and
- Calling for a secret ballot in parliament's upcoming vote of no confidence in the embattled president.
The #ZumaMustFall and #SecretBallot march began slowly at Mary Fitzgerald Square before picking up steam as members of the DA and EFF joined the walk to the Constitutional Court ahead of its hearing of arguments on the secret-ballot issue.
"Democracy means secret ballot," Malema said.
The United Democratic Movement has asked the Constitutional Court to compel National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to order a secret ballot for the motion of no confidence in Zuma.
Maimane urged ANC MPs to join the opposition in voting against Zuma.
"Don't just stand on podiums and say: 'We have had enough' - vote in parliament. It is parliament that elected Zuma. It must be parliament that removes him."
Political parties that took part in the march were the African Christian Democratic Party, African Independent Congress, African People's Convention, Congress of the People, Agang SA, DA, EFF, Inkatha Freedom Party and UDM.
NGOs present were the Freedom Movement and Save SA.
