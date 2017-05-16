Poorest women most susceptible to abuse by partners, 6% say they were sexually abused

The SA Demographic and Health Survey indicates that 21% of women over 18 reported experiencing violence by a partner; 8% reported experiencing violence in the previous 12-month period and 6%reported experiencing sexual violence by a partner.

The study showed the poorest women in the country were most susceptible.

Violence rates were lowest within marriages and highest among women who were divorced or separated.

Last week the country was rocked by the news of the death of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena. Her boyfriend has been arrested in connection with the killing.

In the wake of the news, social media was awash with women's personal stories of abuse.

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation yesterday called for proactive policies to be put in place to deal with complaints of partner abuse when an assault charge was being laid and in the provision of a protection order.

The Stats SA report, which delves into various areas of the population's health, is the first to be published since 2003.

Although the data indicates that South Africa's fertility rate is declining, teenage pregnancy remains a problem.

Statistician-General Pali Lehola said that by age 19, 28% of girls had started having children. Among these, one-third are girls who had not completed primary school.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said teenage pregnancy was an issue across the continent. He said modern forms of contraception, such as the subdermal implant, were seeing high uptake, adding that 800,000 of these had been done since their introduction into the public health sector in 2014.

More key findings:

South Africans are still having unprotected sex, with multiple partners.

Men were found to have an average of 15 sexual partners in their lifetime, while women had four;

In the 15 to 24 age group 32% of women and 42% of men had not been tested for HIV;

Infant mortality had decreased by 20% and child mortality by 28% between 1998 and 2016;

68% of women are obese, compared with about one-third of men.

The highest obesity rate is among wealthy women;

Smoking is most prevalent among coloured men and women. But Motsoaledi said he was pleased to see from the survey results that smoking as a whole had decreased since 1998, pointing to the effectiveness of the government's anti-smoking policy.

The number of men who smoked daily declined from 37% to 30%;women who smoked daily declined from 9% to 6%.