No WAGS please, we are Proteas

The South Africans are in Group B with Sri Lanka, whom they meet in their first match at Kennington Oval in London on June 3 and other Asian powerhouses Pakistan and India.

"I think it is a good move not to have family during the tournament. It is only five games in total if you go to the final," Captain AB de Villiers said.

He said the wives and partners of the players would be with them on tour for the first two weeks during the three-match series against England before the Champions Trophy and would return home to allow them to focus on the tournament.

Over the past few months De Villiers has been bedevilled by a shoulder injury, but said he was ready to help South Africa.

"I have worked hard on the recovery from my back injury, which has been an issue for the past few years.

"At the age of 33 you are going to have a few niggles here and there but it is part and parcel of the game.

"I missed a couple of matches at the IPL and I am not planning to miss any games for South Africa."

Looking at the group, De Villiers said there were no easy games because of the quality of Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

"India won the last Champions Trophy in the UK, Pakistan have upset a number of teams and Sri Lanka have played some good cricket as well.

"There are not going be easy games [but] I do rate our chances in the group.

"If we play the type of cricket we have played in the past couple of years I believe that no one can stop us." - TMGDigital/TMG Sport