General Motors pull-out has workers worried sick

On Thursday the Port Elizabeth automotive giant announced its disinvestment, threatening hundreds of jobs at its own operations and hundreds more in supplier companies.

Uncertainty remains despite Japan's Isuzu Motors announcing its acquisition of GMSA's production, after-market and administrative facilities.

Workers said they were shocked by recent reports that 600 employees faced the axe.

"The company did not consult the unions," said a worker representative. "It spoke direct to the workers. The shop stewards were informed 15 minutes before management spoke to the workers."

On Thursday GMSA told its suppliers of its decision to disinvest.

The CEO of supplier OPM Tooling, Michael Kliment, said the shock announcement would damage his company, which derived 25% of its turnover from GMSA.

"Also, [GMSA] paid weekly, which covered our weekly factory operating expenses. Now we do not know where we stand. I have nine employees dedicated to GM products. These are people specially trained on their high-detail specifications," he said.

Faaik Allie, whose business MFA Mould Design & Machining, and MFA Global Plastics, supply plastic injection-moulded products to GMSA, suspected he will have to make staff cuts. Marshal Myburgh, managing director at Schaeffler South Africa, which produces clutches to Isuzu and Corsa vehicles, said the impact on the company would be relatively low, affecting about 2% of its turnover.

The president of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers, Dave Coffey, said: "In the medium term we are optimistic that the Isuzu investment will bring about greater volumes which will bode well for employment in the component sector."

GMSA's charitable foundation, which has invested more than R100-million in Port Elizabeth in the past 13 years, will be discontinued after this year.