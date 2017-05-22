Parcel bomb attack family 'received death threats'

One parcel exploded, injuring three family members. Police safely detonated a second device which was found in the home.

Two well-placed sources with knowledge of the investigation said that the Khan family had received death threats before the bomb explosion.

Family spokesman Nawshaadh Khan said that Zakaria, 22, Maseeha, 20, and Sara-bibi Khan, 70, were in a stable condition in hospital.

"Their condition has not changed so right now they are just trying to recover," he said.

The sources confirmed the police had traced the courier company that delivered the bomb, concealed in a flower pot with the message: "Get well soon mom."

"The courier was a reputable company and now we are in the process of finding out who paid for the delivery," he said. "Even after the bombing the family were still receiving threats and had received many before the event. It is an avenue we will be exploring."

Asked about the veracity of this, Khan said that he would not comment on any aspect of the case.

"We cannot divulge information that is sensitive because it may jeopardise the investigation of the case," he said.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.