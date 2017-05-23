Khoza seeks help after death threats

Khoza has spoken out after receiving several death threats and calls to resign following a Facebook post she wrote in which she criticised the morality of the ANC leadership last month.

In the post she urged the ANC leadership to listen to the concerns expressed by the public about the state of the ruling party.

Recently, the ANC Youth League called for her axing and threatened to picket her Durban home.

Khoza, who has said she fears for her children's lives, had her home address circulated on social media but the youth league denied any involvement.

She has approached both the ANC and parliament for assistance.

Spokesman for parliament Moloto Mothapo said yesterday that Mbete would meet Modise, the chairman of the National Council of Provinces to discuss the matter.

"The speaker would obviously be apprised of the matter through such interaction and possibly pronounce. Therefore, we'd rather not pre-empt such engagement at this stage," he said.

Attempts to reach ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa, ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni, and spokesman for the party in parliament Nonceba Mhlauli for comment were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time that Khoza, who became a well-known public face after chairing the committee that selected the new public protector, has been threatened.

She received threats earlier this year after an oversight visit to an Mpumalanga hospital with the public service and administration committee, which she chairs.

Khoza, a former United Democratic Front member had her house burned down in the 1980s and was arrested for her activism.