Ajax face eviction from home ground

The Urban Warriors have been the main tenants at the 2010 World Cup stadium for the past seven years and are concerned they are about to be pushed out by the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU).

"We are in the last year of our contract with the stadium and we have been trying to set up a meeting with the management to discuss a renewal," said Ajax commercial director Alexi Efstathiou. "But they have not come back to us. Maybe it is true that the deal between them and WPRU is imminent and that is the reason they are stalling.

"We don't know the real reasons why they have not come back to us. It does not feel good because a couple of times this season we have had to move out of the stadium to find an alternative venue.

"There were bigger events like the Justin Bieber concert and others that were money-spinners for the stadium."

WPRU declined to comment. Cape Town Stadium official Lesley de Reuck did not respond to questions e-mailed to him on Wednesday.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for assets and facilities management Stuart Diamond said the city was in the process of establishing a municipal entity for the stadium.

"The key element of this process is the formal establishment of the company, including the appointment of a board of directors," he said.

"The city remains optimistic that this will be achieved in the near future," he said.

Efstathiou said if rugby became the main tenants of the stadium football would be at a huge disadvantage.

"If rugby becomes the primary tenants of the stadium we will be at a disadvantage because their fixtures are released early," said Efstathiou.