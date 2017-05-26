Facebook post 'work of a sicko'

The post, which is written in Zulu and has gone viral, claimed an ambulance transporting an eight-month pregnant woman and two other female patients from Murchison Hospital on the South Coast to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital was hijacked.

The post said paramedics were injected with a substance, bound and gagged, - and the patients had organs removed.

It also alleged the unborn baby was removed from the mother's womb.

Dhlomo denied such an incident had taken place.

"This is sickening, worrisome and very macabre - it actually borders on dangerous voodoo practices.

"At best, I think the person who posted this disturbing message requires urgent help," said Dhlomo.

He appealed to the public to be wary of "the evil intentions of information peddlers and scare-mongers whose only wish is to mislead people".

"Only trust information if it is from well-recognised and established news sources."