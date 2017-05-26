Four arrested for deputy minister's kidnap include 'recycled criminals'

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the arrests last night, saying the police task team had arrested 24-year-old Brandon Mashigo in Garankuwa on Monday.

Mashigo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court yesterday and three other men were arrested yesterday morning.

Some of the suspects were repeat offenders, said Mbalula.

"The question of recycled criminals in communities is a reality. Some of those people arrested are linked to other cases.

They are people who have appeared in court before.

"I want to commend the police for the speed of their response," said Mbalula.

"The three people in custody will appear together with Mashigo in the Garankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping and hijacking."

Makwetla's ordeal started on Sunday at about 7.30pm outside Life Riverfield Lodge Clinic in Randburg.

He was on his way to visit ANC stalwart Wally Serote in hospital, travelling alone in his private vehicle, a Range Rover.

Makwetla was accosted by armed men in the hospital parking lot. They forced him and security guards from the hospital into Makwetla's car.

They took his bank cards, withdrew cash, and dropped him and the security guards off unharmed in Garankuwa more than seven hours later, in the early hours of Monday morning.