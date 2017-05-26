French Open gets covered

The expanded Roland Garros - which is the only grand slam event played on clay - will be delivered in 2019 with the roof available by 2020, according to Jean-Francois Martins, a deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports.

Roland Garros has in recent years been at risk of losing its grand slam status, Martins said.

"In 2010 there was some real competition from Madrid. There was also competition from the Gulf countries, who were ready to offer some crazy prize money," he said.

"The only way for us was to be able to get more spectators."

French tennis federation president Bernard Giudicelli believes Parisian flair will be preserved in the expansion of Roland Garros. "Roland Garros is Paris, it's France, it's savoir-faire, it's elegance and glam.

"The French Open will remain unique," Giudicelli said.