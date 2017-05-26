More pain likely for Bulls
We were back to winning ways in our Super Rugby predictions last weekend with five out of five successful tips.
We have a full house of games this weekend and my predictions in games involving South African teams are:
Cheetahs to win narrowly over Sunwolves, a team that has never beaten them;
Hurricanes to add misery to the Bulls' woeful season and beat them by a sizeable margin;
Sharks to edge out a Stormers team that are not as confident away from Newlands; and
Lions to maul the Kings by a distance (20 points plus).
