Fri May 26 10:12:03 SAST 2017

More pain likely for Bulls

Staff Reporter | 2017-05-26 09:47:10.0
We were back to winning ways in our Super Rugby predictions last weekend with five out of five successful tips.

We have a full house of games this weekend and my predictions in games involving South African teams are:

Cheetahs to win narrowly over Sunwolves, a team that has never beaten them;

Hurricanes to add misery to the Bulls' woeful season and beat them by a sizeable margin;

Sharks to edge out a Stormers team that are not as confident away from Newlands; and

Lions to maul the Kings by a distance (20 points plus).

