No1 Kerber blown out of French Open
World No1 Angelique Kerber's nightmare season hit a new low yesterday when she was dumped out of the French Open 6-2 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.
The German became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open since the sport turned professional in 1968.
"This year the expectations are much bigger, especially in the big tournaments," she told a news conference.
"Right now I think that I have to find myself again and just try forget the clay court season as soon as possible."
Makarova - who has won four of her 11 encounters with Kerber - was making her first singles appearance on Roland Garros's Philippe Chatrier centre court.
