MaBrrr moves in the Karoo make trio an instant hit

A video clip of Ryan Hayes, 23, and his friends Jaco Stofberg, 19, and Marnus Kruger, 26, strutting their moves has been viewed more than 1.2 million times in less than three weeks on social media.

"We listened to a variety of music on our road trip - from Afrikaans music, to English songs to golden oldies," said Hayes.

Casper, Sakman en Raymond gaan die naweek rustig kuier Posted by Johan Coffee on Thursday, May 18, 2017

"There are eight gates we have to drive through before we reach our destination. At one of the gates we stopped because we needed to relieve ourselves.

"All of us were outside the bakkie at this point. Right at that moment Brenda Fassie started playing and we just started to dance."

"I posted it on Instagram, then someone else reposted it on Facebook and it blew up from there."