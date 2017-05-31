Money talks in PSL

AmaZulu are looking to return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the strength of their financial muscle and at the expense of Thanda Royal Zulu's desperation. But the deal between the two teams will be subject to the approval of the PSL.

Members of the wealthy Mpisane family in Durban are believed to be in the final stages of a multimillion-rand deal that would help them complete the purchase of the status of PSL club Free State Stars.

If both deals were to go through, the province would have four teams in the PSL in the 2017-2018 season.

Insiders told The Times yesterday that Sbu and Shawn Mpisane, who own lower-tier side Royal Eagles, are on the verge of completing a purchase that could result in Ea Lla Koto relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.

Approached for comment, Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena said they were not for sale.

"The last person who spoke to us about trying to buy the club was Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and that was last year," Mokoena said.

The Mpisanes bought the status of National First Division (NFD) Mpumalanga side, Sivutsa FC, in 2014 and moved the club to KwaZulu-Natal. They have so far failed to gain promotion to the top flight despite reportedly paying salaries comparable to PSL clubs.

AmaZulu have been trying to gain promotion to the PSL on the pitch and in the boardroom since their relegation to the NFD in 2015.

The Durban outfit tried to buy the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces but failed. They brought in a Zimbabwean coach with CAF Champions League experience, Joey Antipas, at the start of the 2016-2017 season to help them achieve their objectives on the field but failed.

Thanda Royal topped the NFD log to gain automatic promotion.

Their chairman, Pierre Delvaux, said he would be forced to sell if they did not get enough financial support to compete in the PSL.

AmaZulu spokesman Brilliant Mkhathani said: "People have to realise it's Thanda Royal Zulu's chairman, Pierre Delvaux, who initially came out to talk about the club being for sale. We never said we were in the market to buy.

"There have been talks [between AmaZulu and Thanda] but it's not a done deal. The rest is up to PSL."

The news of the impending sale has been met with anger by the City of uMhlathuze. Mayor Mdu Mhlongo, who was among the first to congratulate Thanda on their promotion, called on the PSL to block the sale.

"The City of uMhlathuze strongly condemns the alleged move by Thanda Royal Zulu's chairman to sell the club to AmaZulu FC," the municipality said.

"The city urges the PSL board not to approve this deal as it is a daylight robbery for soccer fans in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

"The city is disappointed with recent media reports citing the negotiations between AmaZulu and Thanda chairman Pierre Delvaux, to sell his club's Absa Premiership status without the consideration of the supporters' hearts.

"City people and soccer lovers invested their hearts when the club was struggling and supported it with all they had until the glory days."