Robed therapy hounds get to play top dog in court

During the therapy sessions the dogs are given courtroom roles such as a judge or attorney, and are dressed in the outfit of that role to create familiarity for the child.

"They get to recognise who is who in the court and this makes them feel more comfortable and enables them to tell their stories," said Shaheda Omar, Teddy Bear Foundation director of clinical services.

The initiative is a partnership between the foundation and the Top Dog Organisation.

Omar said the programme hosts one mock court session a month but the amount of preparatory sessions varied from child to child.

"Children are often scared of courts and the dogs reduce their stress levels. You can see it because they begin to talk more and the dogs help the children to express themselves," said Top Dogs vice-president Conor Hughes.

The organisation has about 100 privately owned dogs to provide voluntary services in Gauteng.

"The dogs need to be well-mannered and obedient to be therapy dogs, and they undergo the K9 good citizen qualification," said Hughes.

The volunteer-based organisation also provides companionship by sharing the dogs with people in hospitals, care facilities, schools and wherever else they are needed.

The Teddy Bear Foundation conducted close to 800 court preparation sessions between October 2015 and this month. Of the cases that went to court, 33 resulted in imprisonment - 10 of the jail terms were life sentences.