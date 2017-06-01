State Capture probe only after court decision: Zuma

But he's told legislators that he first wants the courts to clarify certain issues in relation to the recommendations of former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

In her State of Capture report, released towards the end of last year, Madonsela recommended that Zuma institute a commission of inquiry to be headed by a judge selected solely by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to further probe state-capture allegations.

But Zuma has mounted a legal challenge against the recommendation, saying it interfered with his executive powers as president. Opening a debate on his budget vote for 2017-2018 yesterday, Zuma said this was not to say he was against a judicial probe into state- capture allegations.

"Let me place it on record that there is no opposition from either the government or the Presidency to the calls for a commission of inquiry into the said 'state capture'. We fully support an inquiry as it will help to uncover the facts and remove rumours about the extent of [the] capture," said Zuma, amid jeers from the opposition. He was applauded by some members on the ANC side of the National Assembly chamber.

"What has caused a delay is the manner in which the former public protector directed that the inquiry should be done, which infringes on the powers of the president . If this is left unattended, it would cause problems even for future heads of state as it sets a wrong precedent."

He said legal advice obtained at the time pointed out that the remedial action on the appointment of a commission of inquiry undermined the doctrine of the separation of powers.

"There are various other issues that we have placed before the court in our application for a review. We trust this matter will be resolved as soon as possible."

The ANC, at a meeting of its national executive committee at the weekend, resolved that allegations of state capture should be probed by a judicial commission.

Zuma was interacting with MPs for the first time since the DA tabled the latest motion of no confidence in his leadership, which is yet to be debated pending a court decision on whether this should be decided by secret ballot.

Zuma received a standing ovation from ANC MPs before the delivery and upon conclusion of his speech. Some members of the opposition heckled him.

Shouts of "for the Guptas . you need to resign for that to happen" came from the benches of the DA whenever Zuma referred to "a better life for all".

EFF MPs boycotted the debate in line with their stance of not recognising Zuma as a legitimate state president. - TMG Parliament