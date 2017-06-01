Sundays, bloody Sundays: Studies paint brutal picture of Cape Town

Studies published in the past few days reveal that young men from poor areas bear the brunt of brutality in a city where murder is the second-biggest contributor to unnatural deaths, and which lays claim to the world's ninth-highest murder rate.

One of the studies, by three University of Cape Town pathologists, looked at 828 cases where the murder victim died of blunt force trauma.

The other, by a University of the Western Cape physiotherapist, examined spinal cord injuries caused by bullets.

In the first, published in the SA Journal of Science, the team looked at autopsy reports from Salt River mortuary from 2010 to 2014.

The mean age of blunt-force homicide victims was 31, and just over 90% of them were men.

"Clearly, South African men of working age behave in a manner that puts them at greater risk of violent injury than ... women," said the researchers.

They blamed this on "complex sociobiological interactions including perceived masculinity and increased risk-taking behaviour", adding that gang violence was an additional factor in Cape Town.

The highest number of victims were killed on Sundays.

"It is thought that this trend could be attributed to people spending more time drinking over the weekend," said the study.

Street justice also emerged as a factor, with some victims sustaining as many as 70 blows.

"Cases showing multiple combination injuries are thought to be associated with multiple aggressors - often seen in cases of community assault, particularly in the in the form of mob or vigilante justice, which is common in the Western Cape."

The second study, which covered a year, looked at 45 survivors of spinal cord injuries caused by gunshots.

All but two of the patients treated at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals were men with an average age of 26. More than two-thirds became paraplegics.

Researcher Conran Joseph said: "It seems necessary to identify factors that place younger men at risk of engaging in violence and also investigate whether perpetrators are valid firearm licence holders, since 16 persons are shot and killed each day ... in South Africa."