I had to change tampon, so car firm fired me: model

Rachel Rickert, 27, has filed a complaint against Hyundai, claiming she was "shamed" by the company.

She said she was representing the car firm at the New York International Auto Show in April, when she had to rush to the lavatory to change her tampon.

"I'm not going to let someone tell me I can't have my period when I work. It's unacceptable," Rickert told the New York Post.

"You have to use the bathroom especially when you're on your period. I'm not going to be ashamed of having my period."

She had expected to make about $5000 (about R65000) for her work at the show.

Erika Seifred, her talent rep, told her that she was being dismissed "because Hyundai heard about Rickert having her menstrual cycle and they didn't want Rickert representing the company any more", according to the complaint.

Mark Shirian, Rickert's lawyer, said: "Discrimination of any kind, especially because of a menstrual cycle, should not be tolerated."

Hyundai said it was investigating the allegations.