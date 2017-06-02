No love as Ariana show snubs bomb survivors

The organisers have admitted that they have not been able to verify their applications.

Bookings company Ticketmaster said it is re-opening registrations for fans who were at the original show after being inundated with complaints.

Those who had tickets for the concert on Monday last week had been given until 4pm on Wednesday to register for a free replacement to this Sunday's concert, which will feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground.

One applicant said: "Sort it out. The last thing people that were there need is more stress, I filled out my details 100% correctly & got no e-mail."

Another, who also missed out, said of Ticketmaster: "I can show them my injury from when I was in the foyer and the bomb went off if my tickets aren't proof enough."

One mother, whose 17-year-old daughter was at the event, said: "This was supposed to help my daughter. It is making her worse. I now wish they had never announced this concert.

Rachel Murphy, 49, who called the police after the bomb went off behind her and her daughter Miamh, aged 13, added: "This was like a light at the end of the tunnel. I am just in bits about it. I can't let my daughter down now ..."

Yesterday Ticketmaster conceded that a "number of fans" had not received their e-mail accreditation .

"We want to give all fans who were at the show every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester so we have opened up the registration again today, until 2pm."