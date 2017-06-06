Anderson wants speedy return after French Open injury

The South African was 6-3 3-0 down to seventh seed Marin Cilic in his Roland Garros fourth-round match yesterday when he retired.

The hamstring injury is the latest in a line of physical setbacks that have stalled his career.

Anderson, 31, was a top 10 player in 2015 before a shoulder injury and ankle surgery saw his ranking slump to 80 in the world.

"It's a little hiccough in the road right now. Hopefully, I can get back at it as soon as I can," said Anderson.

The Johannesburg-born player was bidding to reach the last eight in Paris for the first time and had been encouraged by a solid clay-court run-up.

He was a semifinalist in Estoril, made the quarters in Geneva and third round in Barcelona, where it took Rafael Nadal to stop him.

Now he turns his attention to the grass-court season and Wimbledon next month.

That campaign is due to start in qualifying for Queen's in London in a fortnight.

"It's going to be a quick turnaround. Queen's is one of my favourite events of the year," the player said.