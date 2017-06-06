Cleaner accused of abusing Grade 4 girl, giving her R100 to keep quiet
A Grade 4 pupil was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaner last month at Scottsville Primary School in Pietermaritzburg.
The cleaner allegedly gave the girl R100 to keep quiet about the incident, after following her into a school bathroom.
Parents were informed of the incident in a meeting recently, a mother said. "They've got footage of him taking her into the bathroom. He's suspended, pending an investigation,"she said.
Police spokesman Major Thulani Zwane confirmed a case had been opened.
"No one has been arrested. Investigations continue."
Zwane said the girl told her teacher about the cleaner allegedly brushing her private parts over her dress after her parents told her they wanted to visit the school to find out where she got R100.
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has not commented yet.
