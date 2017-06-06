Skin fad sees scores of elephants slain
Burma's wild elephants are being poached in record numbers with at least 20 killed this year because of surging demand for their hide, WWF said yesterday , warning the species is facing a "crisis".
Hunters target mothers and calves, using poisoned arrows to inflict a slow and agonising death before stripping them of their skin.
At least 20 elephant corpses have been found stripped of their skin in two sites the wildlife NGO monitors so far in 2017 - more than are usually killed in a whole year.
Wildlife law-enforcement specialist Rohit Singh said poaching at the Bago Yoma and the Irrawaddy Delta sites, in the south, had reached crisis point.
"If it continues you're going to lose the wild elephant population in the next one to two years," he said.
WWF estimates there are 1,400 to 2,000 elephants roaming wild in Burma, the second-largest population in Southeast Asia after Thailand. Burma has emerged as a key hub in the $20-billion a year global wildlife trafficking trade.
The government said poaching had jumped tenfold in recent years, driven by growing demand for skin and body parts used in traditional medicine.
