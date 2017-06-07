 Heavy rain wipes out French Open quarterfinals - Times LIVE
   
Wed Jun 07 09:15:07 SAST 2017

Heavy rain wipes out French Open quarterfinals

AFP | 2017-06-07 08:52:30.0
View of the Philippe Chartrier court as spectators protect themselves from the rain. File photo
Image by: Jean-Paul Pelissier / REUTERS

Torrential rain threatened to delay Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's quarterfinals at the French Open yesterday.

Play was suspended just before 3.30pm during the first two women's quarterfinals at Roland Garros in Paris. Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.

Timea Bacsinszky was a set up against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nine-time champion Nadal is due to take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while title-holder Djokovic faces sixth seed Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year's semifinal.

