Mystery of the missing Northcliff family: Case has ‘no link’ to 3 bodies found

Greg, 57, Melanie, 51, and Rakiel Naidoo, 23, disappeared from their home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, on Sunday night, creating speculation that their disappearance is linked to the discovery of three bodies in Centurion this week.

The Times has reliably learned that a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi pulled into the driveway of the family home about 5pm on Sunday and about 30 seconds after it arrived the gate opened.

Thirty minutes later another car pulled into the premises.

The Quantum and the family's Mercedes-Benz left the premises nearly four hours later.

Now the three family members are nowhere to be found.

Relatives and friends stood around outside the Northcliff house yesterday as forensic officers and detectives combed the house for clues.

Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said the police were investigating a case of robbery and kidnapping.

He said the suspects made off with a number of electrical appliances from the house and the family car.

A relative said the house was "completely ransacked".

Speculation has linked the disappearance of the Naidoo family with the three bodies found in Centurion on Monday.

But Makhubele said there was no link between the two cases.

"We are investigating both matters. DNA tests have been done and we are waiting for results."

Makhubele said should anyone have any information they should approach the police with it.

Clive Maher, of Suburban Crime Prevention, the security company in the suburb, said one of their patrol cars was called out to the house on Monday morning following a call from a neighbour who suspected something might have happened.

Maher said two phones suspected to belong to the family were traced to Albert's Farm and Ventersdorp. ''Other than that there's not much more information I can give you," he said.

A family member, who didn't want to be named, said the family was not "coping".

Carl Fourie, a family spokesman said: "They are under severe pressure. They are still waiting for the DNA results.

"That is all I can say for now."