Fresh Bok blood

The fact he picked four new caps lent credence to his claims of wanting to chart a new direction with his Class of 2017.

Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Ross Cronje and Courtnall Skosan will be making their Test bows in the Springbok starting lineup with another first-timer, Dillyn Leyds, on the bench.

With his job reportedly on the line should his charges flounder in the three-match series, Coetzee has hedged his bets with players who avoided the mental battering inflicted on the Boks by last year's eight defeats from 12 matches.

"It means a new beginning in terms of everything. You can have young players, which leads to a vibrant group of players, and I hope they'll take that to the field when they play.

"They'll make mistakes because they're young players and we don't live in a fool's paradise.

"I'm sure, though, there's energy and intensity and that's something I'm looking forward to seeing," Coetzee said.

He may have fielded one of the more inexperienced Springbok sides in the past 10 years, but his selections are a nod to the success of the Lions and the combinations that worked for them.

France have made 10 changes to the team that beat Wales in the Six Nations.

As expected, coach Guy Noves left the players who featured in last weekend's Top 14 final out of match 23, including regular captain Guilhem Guirado.

In his absence, towering Toulouse lock Yoann Maestri will lead the side for France's first Test at Loftus against the Springboks since 1980.

With Noves opting to field a more experimental side this weekend, it can be assumed they will mount a much stiffer challenge in the second Test in Durban next week.

Any Tricolores team, however, remains dangerous.

Uini Atonio juts 1.97m out of his boots and the needle on most scales would make a full revolution under his weight.

It is fair to say Tendai Mtawarira will have his hands full when he comes to grips with this beast of a man, France's tighthead prop, tomorrow.

He is in the starting lineup in the absence of the more resourceful scrummager Rabah Slimani .

Atonio, who at 145kg was the heaviest player at the last Rugby World Cup, looks a little leaner these days, but just a little.

Atonio, who is of Samoan extraction, was born in Timaru, Canterbury, but moved to France in 2011.

He made his Test debut in 2014 after serving a three-year qualification period.

Now he is up against a team he admired from a distance.

"I've never had a chance," he said about facing a South African team.

"I watched them a lot when I was little. Big South African boys smashing people in the rucks.

"I know it is going to be a big Test," Atonio said.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenraad Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Francois Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.

France team to play South Africa: Brice Dulin; Yoann Huget, Henry Chavancy, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa; Jules Plisson, Maxime Machenaud; Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Yacouba Camara; Yoann Maestri (captain), Julien Le Devedec; Atonio Uini, Clement Maynadier, Jefferson Poirot.

Substitutes: Camille Chat, Eddy Ben Arous, Mohamed Boughanmi, Bernard le Roux; Baptiste Serin, Jean Marc Doussain, Vincent Rattez. - TMG Digital