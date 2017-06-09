Has AB lost his mojo?

On Saturday, against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London, South Africa's captain began his Champions Trophy campaign with a crisp drive off Nuwan Pradeep for a single.

He took another run to the next delivery he faced, from Seekkuge Prasanna, with a deft dance to leg and a bunt wide of long-on.

Then followed an expansive drive that was meant to arch over cover but squirted off the edge to third man instead.

No matter: two more runs.

And four runs from three balls was a bullish start.

But it was all the scorer would write for De Villiers.

He went on the pull to Prasanna's next delivery, ripped through the stroke too early, and sent the ball looping into cover's hands.

Has De Villiers the darling dazzler ever played an uglier stroke in a South Africa shirt? No.

Not even his clanger in the match against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wed-nesday - a flap at a wide delivery from slow left-armer Imad Wasim, leading to a catch at point - could match it.

But Wednesday's woe marked the first time in his 212 one-day innings that De Villiers had been dismissed first ball.

The look he wore as he stalked off the field was of disappointment and bother.

De Villiers' gloom goes deep .

He had a poor Indian Premier League season, scoring only 216 runs in nine innings.

On top of that, South Africans are wondering out loud whether he should relinquish the captaincy.

Another over-rate problem in the ODI series against England last month and what would seem to be a disregard of the forecast for rain in Birmingham on Wednesday only adds to their argument.

"If I had known [Pakistan's innings] would be only 27 overs I would have attacked a lot more on the field," De Villiers said.

Rain had been forecast from 8pm on Wednesday.

It stopped play at 7.42pm.

How could De Villiers not have known?

Now he has a hamstring injury, and that with his team facing a likely must-win game against India at The Oval on Sunday.

Even so, you will struggle to find a blip of worry about De Villiers in South Africa's dressing-room.

At least, on the record.

Was, for instance, coach Russell Domingo losing sleep over the skipper?

"No, not at all," Domingo said.

"I have no concerns about AB de Villiers.

"I'm expecting him to put in a big performance on Sunday."