Bull Arno wants bigger paydays

Yesterday the Bulls announced that Springbok flank Arno Botha is to leave the franchise to join Irish club Ulster later this year.

Botha, 25, who has played 46 Super rugby games, will fulfil his 2017 Super rugby duties before heading to Belfast on a two-year deal at the end of the tournament.

"Arno received a very good offer from Ulster but the situation is that we can't financially make an offer close to what he will earn," said Bulls' high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.

Botha said he was comfortable with the decision.

"I have achieved such a lot with the Bulls and will give my all to help the team to try to win the Super rugby title in 2017, something I have not had so far ," he said.

Botha captained the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup last season, a run that ended in defeat against the Free State Cheetahs in the final.

He also earned two Test caps for the Springboks in 2013, making his debut against Italy before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Scotland in his second Test.

As a capped Bok he will not become eligible to play for Ireland at any stage, as the regulations currently stand.

"Arno was tipped as a future Springbok captain from a young age, but his career was hampered by injuries after he made his international debut in 2013," Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss said.

"His leadership and abrasiveness will be key attributes for us over the next couple of seasons.

"He is an ambitious young man and he is determined to make an impact with us.

"I believe he will settle well in our environment and become a huge fan favourite at Kingspan Stadium."

- TMG Digital