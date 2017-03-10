Samsung boss denies corruption

Lee Jae-yong, 48, was not present for the hearing, and is being held in custody as his giant company - the world's biggest smart-phone maker - struggles to recover from a recall scandal.

Lee, the vice-chairman of Samsung, faces accusations of bribery, corruption, perjury and other offences stemming from a scandal that has seen President Park Geun-hye impeached. Four other Samsung executives have also been charged.

"Everyone denies all the charges," a defence lawyer told the court. The accused paid nearly $40-million to Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil, allegedly as bribes to secure policy favours. Samsung has insisted that the payments were charitable contributions it was obliged to make under pressure from officials, and not bribes.

The corruption scandal centres on Choi, who is accused of using her close ties with the president to force local firms to "donate" nearly $70-million to nonprofit foundations, which Choi allegedly used for personal gain.