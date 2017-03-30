Dizzying day in High Court: Obfuscation reigns as Gordhan and Oakbay lawyers argue

The advocate representing Gupta-controlled company Oakbay Investments, Cedric Puckrin SC, told the Pretoria High Court yesterday that the law was clear and it was not necessary for the court to make the declaratory order Gordhan sought.

Oakbay is opposing the application by Gordhan, Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank and Nedbank. The banks closed the Oakbay accounts last year citing risk of reputational damage.

Oakbay last year asked Gordhan to intervene on its behalf in its dispute with the banks.

Gordhan's advocate, Jeremy Gauntlett SC, said the order, if granted, would be binding on everyone in the sector, but Puckrin said this was not the case as it related only to Oakbay companies.

Puckrin said the founding papers filed by Gordhan in October included a letter Gordhan received from Oakbay in July. There was no suggestion in the letter that Oakbay would "nag" the minister.

"The bank accounts had been closed. The question is: What is the actual effect of this order?" Puckrin said.

"The reason we say this case becomes academic and abstract is that there is no dispute. The law is agreed between all the parties."

He asked that Gordhan's application be dismissed with costs.

Earlier, the court had a difficult time understanding what was being sought by Standard Bank.

Standard Bank wanted the court to declare that no member of the executive of the state, including the president and all members of the cabinet, was empowered to intervene in any way in any decision taken by the bank to terminate its banking relationship with Oakbay companies.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said the law was clear.

Standard Bank counsel Vincent Maleka SC said the relief the bank sought was directed at the conduct of Oakbay companies.

Maleka said the companies had articulated their frustrations in a way which led the executive arm of the government to feel it was appropriate for it to intervene in the dispute.

Maleka said there was a clear dispute between Oakbay and the banks concerning the closing of Oakbay accounts and the dispute needed the attention of the court for its resolution.

"The preferred means for the resolution of the dispute [by Oakbay] is unlawful . [it would] require the executive to intervene in a private law relationship when it is clear that the executive has no power to do so," Maleka said.

Judgment has been reserved.