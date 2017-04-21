Coach factors in fatigue
Supersport United have to overcome fatigue from a gruelling schedule and come up with a plan for tomorrow's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs, said Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter.
Supersport take on Chiefs at FNB Stadium having drifted away from the Absa Premiership title race and the Nedbank Cup is the Pretoria side's final chance of silverware.
But Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is worried about getting caught on the rebound.
"You've got to be careful with a team who are not getting results ... And with regards to Stuart - he's very experienced. He has shown it in the past.
