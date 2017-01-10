 Kremlin says US blacklist additions another move to degrade ties - Times LIVE
   
Kremlin says US blacklist additions another move to degrade ties

AFP | 2017-01-10 12:45:46.0
POISONED: Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko. File photo
Image by: Supplied

The Kremlin deplored the United States' blacklisting of a high-ranking official and the prime suspects in the 2006 murder of ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko as a move that further damages bilateral ties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Washington's decision to blacklist Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Litvinenko's alleged assassins, lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun, represented "further steps in the artificially created degradation of our relations".

